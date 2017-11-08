Former news anchor says son was sexually abused by Spacey in 2016

BOSTON (WTBS) — A former Boston news anchor announced today that her son was sexually abused by actor Kevin Spacey.

Heather Unruh says the alleged assault happened at a bar last summer on Nantucket Island.

“My son was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man, who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said.

She says her son told the actor he was of legal age to drink alcohol.

“Whether he was over 21 or not, Kevin Spacey had no right to sexually assault him. There was no consent,” she says.

Unruh claims Spacey bought him multiple drinks and placed his hands inside her son’s pants.

“This was completely unexpected, and my son’s efforts to shift his body to remove Spacey’s hands were only momentarily successful.”

She says Spacey briefly left to use the bathroom, and a woman came to ask her son if he was okay.

“She told him to run and he did,” Unruh says, “He ran as fast as he could.”

Unruh’s son filed a police report last week. She says her son did not report the alleged crime at the time because of embarrassment and fear.

“Right now my son is worried, but he’s also confident that the time to act is now.”

NBC News has reached out to Spacey’s representatives for a response.