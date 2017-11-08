Family loses 8 members in Texas church shooting

NBC News Published:

(KETK) The small community of Sutherland Springs, Texas is heartbroken by the tragic mass shooting that took 26 innocent lives on Sunday.

That tragedy hits home especially hard for a family in East Texas after they found out they had lost eight loved ones including one victim who was carrying an unborn child in the act of violence.

“We enjoyed each other when we were together. We didn’t just sit around and talk, we played and we had fun and we made fun of each other and we laughed. I’m glad that I have those memories with my cousins,” said Holly Elliott who is grieving the loss of her eight family members.

Holly hopes to be able to have one ceremony to commemorate all of the lives her family lost that day.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Ajz1pI

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s