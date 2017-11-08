Election Results: Local mayor results, SPLOST and alcohol sales

(WSAV) — Thunderbolt voted for mayor last night with three candidates including the current mayor and a former mayor—and it was a close race. Incumbent Mayor Beth Goette won by a narrow margin.

Statesbroro has elected its first African American mayor. Jonathan McCollar edged out current mayor Ian Moore by more than 200 votes.

In Rincon, incumbent Mayor Ken Lee will keep his position as he wins against Christi Ricker. This is according to unofficial results from the City of Rincon.

Ken Mel Mock is the Mayor of Rocky Ford.

Yemassee elected Colin Moore.

And in Midway, Levern Clancy, Jr. is the Mayor-elect.



Some big decisions are being made when it comes to your money.

Perhaps the most controversial is the way alcohol is sold in several nearby areas.

Two towns voted on Sunday alcohol sales.

Reidsville is still tallying those ballots.

Lyons voted yes.



A number of counties voted on a special option sales tax.

Bryan, Long, Tattnall and Wayne County have all voted to move the tax forward.

