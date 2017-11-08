Beaufort officers looking for man who allegedly failed to register as sex offender

By Published:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports Candido Villalobos Salazar is wanted for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender, 3rd Offense.

According to officials, Salazar is known to frequent the area of Tekoa Lane in Beaufort.

He is a Hispanic male, 37 years old, 5’07” tall and weigs 250 pounds.

Salazar has numerous tattoos to include the name “Salazar” on the right side of his neck and tattoos on his arms and head.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Salazar, please contact Sgt. David Wilkinson at 843-255-3420 or Beaufort County DispatCH AT 843-524-2777. Reference case 17S236061.

