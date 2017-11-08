Beaufort deputies release sketch of attempted sexual assault suspect

Related Coverage Beaufort deputies report attempted sexual assault near Bluestone Apts. in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately midnight on Nov. 3, deputies responded to Bluestone Apartments, 4921 Bluffton Parkway, in Bluffton to a report of a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a woman in an apartment screaming for help.

Deputies learned that the woman had been walking her dog when she was approached by an African American male subject, who began punching her in the face. The unknown male subject then pushed her to the ground and began to rip off her clothes, while stating his intention to sexually assault her.

At that point, the woman’s dog became aggressive toward the male subject and he ran off in an unknown direction.

The Sheriff’s Office asks residents of Bluestone Apartments and nearby areas on Bluffton Parkway to be especially vigilant while investigators attempt to identify this dangerous subject. If you are outside walking at night, please remember to remain in well-lit areas and have a friend walk with you (safety in numbers). And as always, report suspicious activity immediately to Emergency Dispatch 911.

On Tuesday, the victim met with a forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) at the Sheriff’s Office. Also, Sheriff’s Office investigators met with the victim and obtained additional information on the subject’s physical description: height and build: the subject was described as an African American male between 5’03” and 5’06” with a slender build, possibly in his 30s with a crooked nose (maybe from a prior broken nose). The subject was described as missing an upper front tooth and smelled of alcohol and cigarettes. The subject was wearing a black or dark hooded sweatshirt and latex medical/food services style gloves (color unknown). And, the subject was described by the victim as having a speech impediment— possibly a lisp—as the victim noticed the subject had problems pronouncing words that contained the letter “s.”

Anyone that may have seen something in the area of Bluestone Apartments at around midnight on Nov. 3 is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.

Those wishing to remain anonymous and to be considered for reward can provide their information to CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.