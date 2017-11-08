Are you suffering from vacation deprivation?

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

With 2017 coming to a close and the holidays fast approaching, some of us are scrambling to find ways to use up our vacation time.

According to Expedia’s “Vacation Deprivation” study — on average — 462 million vacation days go unused each year.

We all know that taking time off leads to better health, happiness, and even improves our relationships… so why are we struggling to get away?

Travel expert Courtney Scott joins the conversation with some insight on how to use up those vacation days before the end of the year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s