UPDATE: Man charged in wreck that killed SC trooper

The Associated Press Published:
Greenville Trooper Daniel K. Rebman died today following a collision on the interstate.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with a traffic violation in a wreck that killed a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper last month.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release that 33-year-old Tuan Quoc Trinh of Simpsonville has been charged with failure to stay in his lane in the Oct. 24 crash on Interstate 385.

Family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to Trooper Rebman this weekend. (via NBC News)

 

Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman was in his patrol car when it was struck by Trinh’s pickup truck. Rebman died later that day.

Deputies administered field sobriety tests on Trinh and did not find any impairment. Investigators think Trinh fell asleep behind the wheel moments before crashing into Rebman’s car. Investigators said he was driving just over the speed 65 mph (105 kph) limit.

It was not known if Trinh has an attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s