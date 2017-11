Now in its eleventh year, RiceFest returns to Riceboro. The annual celebration, held the first and second weekends of November, honors rice farming, which was a major economic activity in the coastal region of Liberty County. The Festival also commemorates the legacy of the Gullah Geechee people who lived in the coastal areas of the United States.

Local historian, Dr. Jamal Toure, and Liberty County Commissioner Chris Stacy join the conversation with more on the unique tradition.