Police release body cam video from burned puppy rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro has released body camera video showing the moments after officers rescued a puppy from a smoky trash can.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, a security guard officer saw two juveniles pulling a trash can around a building on East Lathrop Ave.

The juveniles ran away from the trash can and the security guard noticed smoke coming from it. The guard immediately called 911.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department officers Jessica Smith and Marquis Dillard arrived at the scene and found a puppy inside of the trash can.

They took the puppy to the nearest animal hospital. According to Metro, 15% of her body was burned.

She is recovering at Savannah Animal Care and is being treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Officers Smith and Dillard are continuously checking on the puppy. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are still searching for the juvenile suspects involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about them is asked to reach out to SCMPD or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Video via Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department