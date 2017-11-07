Our Hometown: Girls Engineer It Day set for November 18

Calling all girls! The 6th Anniversary of Girls Engineer It Day has arrived!

Join the Savannah Coastal Empire Chapter of the Society of Women Engineers Saturday, November 18, at Woodville-Tompkins Tech and Career High School from 1 to 5:30 pm, for an afternoon of activities aimed at exposing middle and high school students to the opportunities available in engineering professions (STEM).

The daylong event will get students excited about engineering through hands-on activities. There will also be informational sessions for parents concerning college choices and continuing their child’s STEM learning.

Students grades 6 – 12, teachers, and parents can register online until November 16 by going to: sceswe.org.

The camp is $8/student, $30/group(5-8 students). Adults are Free!!!!!!