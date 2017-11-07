“Now is the time.” Video calls for an end to violence in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA – A video is going viral on social media of a young man calling for an end to gun violence.

The performer, Antonio Still, also known as “Fresh Fire,” poses as murder victim George Akins Junior, the 30th homicide victim this year. Akins Jr. was a 15-year-old gunned down on the corner of Apache Avenue and Abercorn Street nearly three weeks ago. He succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene. The suspected shooter was also a teenager.

Still told News 3 he posted the video in an effort to reach the youth of Savannah through social media. He said, “I’m troubled by all the pain and all the killing that’s going on.”

In the video entitled “I am George Akins Jr.,” he calls for Savannah parents to intervene and give their kids positive role models. He also encourages local leaders to work on problems in their own community.

“If we’re killing each other every day, nobody is going to take us seriously when we’re talking about Black Lives Matter because we’re killing each other,” said Still.

Still also told News 3 that he prays his message will touch young people and those fighting for a change.

“I pray we put the guns down, and finally stop all the violence. Please put the guns away because a young brother just like me gets shot and killed every day,” Still exclaimed in the video.

If you would like to see the full video, click here.