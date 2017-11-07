Metro seeks public’s help locating larceny suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Southside detectives need the public’s assistance looking for a woman seen cashing a stolen check on surveillance video.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, the department has received several reports of stolen wallets at Kroger on Mall Blvd. A white female approached the victim while shopping on Oct. 24.

Police say the victim later realized her wallet and checkbook were missing.

One of the stolen checks was cashed at a Wells Fargo in Garden City later that day.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact detectives at the Southside Precinct by calling 912-341-3403.

Information may be forwarded to CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.