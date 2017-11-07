Metro seeks woman wanted for alleged theft, threats

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Metro detectives are looking for Andrea Janhrette, 32. Savannah Chatham Metro Police say she is wanted on charges of theft by taking and terroristic acts and threats.

According to police, on Nov. 4 at about 4:45 p.m., Janhrette attacked an acquaintance with her keys outside Family Dollar, 4601 Skidaway Road. While leaving the area, Janhrette brandished a firearm and made verbal threats toward the victim. Janhrette has made additional threats toward the victim on social media.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.