Meet the Candidates: Port Wentworth mayoral race

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – On Tuesday night, Port Wentworth is expected to have a new mayor to represent the nearly eight thousand who call it home.

After three terms of service, current Mayor Glenn Jones, decided not to pursue reelection, leaving the seat open to either Tim Holbrook or Gary Norton.

Both men have spent decades in the Port Wentworth and have served on City Council.

Holbrook served as mayor of Port Wentworth for one term starting in 2001.

Holbrook, 68, is the founder and president of Delimart, a local restaurant food chain. While his business continues to grow, he says, quitting isn’t in his horizon. He says he wants to bring prosperous grown and protection for his city.

“If we’re going to have smart development and good growth in the city that can meet with developers and any time on any given day or week that’s not tied to a job such as my opponent does, I’m free to do this. I also have the experience of doing this. I helped organized the chamber of commerce in this city,” Holdbrook said.

On the other side of the ticket, is Gary Norton. Norton, 61, has served one term on City Council and says that he has the time to commit to office of the mayor. He told WSAV he’s a employee at International Paper and a long time coach for the city of Port Wentworth and it’s young athletes.

Norton told News 3 he looks forward to improving public safety, city drainage, and installing a new sports complex for local kids.

“I feel safe in this neighborhood and there’s lot of people in this neighbor that’ll tell you we feel safe out here. And we’re going to keep on it. We’re going to keep our kids safe, and we’re going to keep our family’s safe,” Norton said.

Most polling places open at 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Stay with WSAV for the latest election updates.