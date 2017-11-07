Georgia National Guard, GAB host media event ahead of Veterans Day

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Ahead of Veterans Day on November 9, media broadcasters in Georgia have the opportunity to participate in the Georgia National Guard Media Day.

The Georgia National Guard and Georgia Association of Broadcasters are hosting the event to highlight the important role the National Guard plays in the community and the nation as a whole.

The media will have the following opportunities:

hear from the Leadership of Georgia Army National Guard

interview members who served overseas and in recent emergencies

visit the Joint Operational Command

tour the Air Training Center

fly in a military helicopter (seats limited)

There will also be private time available at the Memorial Wall to recognize the 42 Fallen Guard Members.

The event will be held at the Clay National Guard Center. Ticket information is available here and participants are asked to RSVP by email here.