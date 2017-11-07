Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dies in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. (NBC News) – Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a small plane crash off of the coast of Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a small plane down north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday, northwest of Tampa, around 12:06 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office marine unit recovered one body from the crash of the two-seat aircraft. No survivors were found.

They could not confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where the ICON A5 was headed.

Halladay was 40 years old. He retired in 2013 after pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

Last month, Halladay on Twitter saying he’d dreamed of owning an ICON A5 aircraft since he retired.

He posted a flight video, and wrote: “I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself!”