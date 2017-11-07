Domtar donates books to Martha Rawls Smith Elementary students

Related Coverage Workers from Domtar read and donate books to students in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Fifth graders at Martha Rawls Smith Elementary School received a special gift today.

All 80 students were given a copy of the novel “Wonder,” by R.J. Palacio as a part of Domtar Corporation’s Powerful Pages campaign with First Book.

Domtar is a personal manufacturing and research facility which employs nearly 100 people in the Jesup community.

Each of the students will get to take their new book home and each of the teachers will have a copy for their own class library.

This is Domtar’s second major book donation to the school this year. The first was held in March.

Domtar Book Donation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery