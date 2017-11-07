UPDATE: Lockdown at USC Upstate lifted, suspect at large

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting near the University of South Carolina Upstate.

According to Tammy Whaley, a USC Upstate spokesperson, one individual has been shot and is suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Whaley says the individual is not a student

The campus was put on lockdown around 1:10 p.m. and 45 minutes later, University Police removed the lockdown.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the shooting and could be near campus.

The university tweeted that the suspect is a black male carrying an automatic weapon. He is wearing khaki pants and a grey hoodie.

The shooting occurred at Campus Edge Apartments, located near the USC Upstate campus.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

Contributions: WYFF, WSPA