UPDATE: Police are investigating this incident.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile has been shot on the west side of Savannah, according to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.

The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still at the scene of the shooting on Church and Delyon Streets.

No further details were made immediately available.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.