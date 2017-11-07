Chatham County Election Results 2017

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters had some big decisions to make today – from the mayoral race in Port Wentworth to the councilmember vote on Tybee Island.

News 3 has been tracking tonight’s results for you and compiled them in the list below.

All candidates are listed, follow by the number of votes and overall percentage. Winners are in red.

Bloomingdale: City Council

Virginia Key Beatty – 188, 14%

Barbara Y. Griffin – 141, 10%

Ernest C. Grizzard Sr. – 158, 12%

Jimmy Kerby – 224, 17%

Johnny Myrick – 140, 10%

David Otakie – 194, 14%

Gene Harley – 209, 15%

Paul Otto – 91, 7%

Port Wentworth: Mayor

Gary Norton – 483, 56%

Tim Holbrook – 377, 44%

Port Wentworth: City Council, At-Large

Linda M. Smith – 404, 46%

Rufus Bright – 373, 42%

Maurice A. Rahn – 108, 33%

Port Wentworth: City Council, District 1

Shari Dyal – 171, 67%

Barbara S. Powers – 83, 33%

Thunderbolt: Mayor

Beth E. Goette – 147, 40%

Anna Maria Thomas – 129, 35%

Shawn M. Elmore – 92, 25%

Thunderbolt: Town Council

Kimberly Chappell-Stevens – 280, 16%

Al Henderson Jr. – 274, 16%

Dana Williams – 270, 15%

Sherry Elmore-Phillips – 244, 14%

Edward M. Drohan – 233, 13%

David P. Crenshaw – 234, 13%

Michael J. Teeple – 214, 12%

Tybee Island: City Council

Monty Parks – 500, 17%

John Branigin – 510, 17%

Jackson Scott Butler – 482, 16%

Joseph Patrick Sheffield – 445, 15%

Dale Williams – 464, 15%

Julia Pearce – 337, 11%

Jenny Rutherford, 291, 10%

