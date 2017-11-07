Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates Tiger Express shooting

By Published:

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening in the parking lot of a Tiger Express store.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to 813 Sea Island Parkway around 7:30 p.m. One adult male victim was shot in the parking lot of the Tiger Express convenience store.

Officials say the victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. As of this afternoon, he remains hospitalized.

BCSO investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the subject(s) responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or individual(s) of interest is asked to contact Sergeant Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

