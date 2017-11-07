A Kit That Can Help Kids Save Lives

The Texas shooting left 26 people dead – including many young children.

Tragedies like this spurred on one Burton firefighter to think about helping victims even before EMS makes it to the scene.

That’s why he created Jacob’s Kit.

Jacob Hall was just six in 2002 when he was shot inside Townville Elementary school.

He survived the initial attack but died days later due to blood loss.

But what if there was something in the classroom, in the school that could have stopped the bleeding sooner?

Its a question that Daniel Byrne asked, and answered with Jacob’s Kit.

“Two leading causes of death in these situations are blood loss and certain chest injuries. and these kits contain the resources to save lives,” said Byrne.

And Byrne says Jacob’s Kit can save lives.

He wants to make sure these kids from Port Royal Elementary know it. That’s why he held an impromptu demonstration for them on Tuesday.

“The blood is going out so we have to keep the blood in your body.” Byrne explains to a captive fifth grade audience.

The firefighter does a hands on demonstration of how to use what’s inside the kit. Using his own son Nathan as his “patient”, and a marker dot as his “wound”.

“Touriquet which studies have shown to be the best and easiest to use, chest seals, simply an adhesive sticker to put on someone’s chest, medical gloves and regular bandages,” details Byrne, who then shows the class how to use the tourniquet.

“You take the tourniquet and you go as high as you can up on his leg. And strap it down, and then we turn and turn until the bleeding stops. and then we lock it in place.”

Its a quick fix that could give someone valuable seconds or minutes before professionals get on the scene.

‘We are up against time, time is our biggest risk,” says the 25 year veteran firefighter. “Like when something happens in the church in Texas, if somebody sustains an injury, by the time a trained emergency responder is kneeling down by their side, too much time has passed, no matter how quick of efficient that response is.”

If there’s an open wound or possible bleeding somewhere else.

The kit contains scissors to cut, and a sticky bandage to block the flow of blood.

“We open it (the bandage) up take it out and there you go,” shows Byrne.

The class had a chance to watch and learn.

“You think you guys could do this if you were in trouble?”

“yeah”

One even stepped up to show how its done.

“Just like that, pull that nice and tight. wrap it around”

“Now take this and twist.”

“Its that easy, and you just saved his life.” (applause)

Byrne says the Good Samaritan Law means that no one will get sued if they do something wrong or too tightly. Trying to save a life is most important.

Suggestions from teachers at Broad River have already changed the kit slightly. Changed for the better.

Right now the kits are only in classrooms at Broad River Elementary.

But three more Lowcountry elementary schools are expected to be added by the end of the year.

Beaufort County schools are looking into budget the $65 a kit for all schools, possibly in the next two years.

Byrne plans to give any local fire department the info they need to train other schools, churches, anywhere in how to use the kits, and give all ages the life saving skills they may need.

Byrne is willing to help anyone in the county if they want a kit of kits and will help train them in how to use it.

If you want a Jacob’s Kit or more information contract safetyed@burtonfd.org