West Broad YMCA ends partnership, cuts mentorship program

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The recent murder of a 15-year-old has city leaders taking a closer look at crime in Savannah.

George Akins was the 7th teen to be killed in 2017 in the Hostess City, according to Bianca Johnson, the Public Information Coordinator for Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.

Some leaders are calling on parents to enroll their kids in after school programs.

But what if those programs are out of reach for some children?

News 3’s Courtney Cole spoke to the founder of one local mentoring organization who worries about what may happen if our youth have no where to go.

“My momma tells me all the time, she doesn’t want to see me dead.”

Without The Ironmen Savannah Mentoring Program, Jermaine Ferguson says he’s afraid he would be dead or in jail.

“My brother, he’s doing like two years right now. I don’t know when he’s coming home.”

But when he does, Ferguson says his brother wants to join the program, too.

Montré Everett started the mentoring program three years ago, to help young men grow into better men.

“We teach them life skills, we teach them manhood skills, things that they wouldn’t learn in school,” Everett told News 3.

The boys range from ages 12-18 and mentors get them ready for life after high school.

“Whether it be college preparedness, military or just going into the workforce. We introduce them to any and every opportunity available to them,” said Everett.

Ferguson is one of the 17 boys that participates in the free program.

“We come there and bring the negatives into positives,” Ferguson said.

And by there, he means the West Broad YMCA on May Street in Savannah.

“They used to have a terrible problem of young men in the neighborhood, sneaking in to the Y to play basketball. Once we got there, they had somewhere to go,” said Everett.

They’ve been meeting every Tuesday and Thursday for the last two years, but on October 1, 2017, they were told to pay up–or get out.

“It was kind of disheartening, and I didn’t want to tell my boys, nor their parents, that hey—at this point, you’ll have to start paying a fee for the Ironmen organization so that we can pay rent to YMCA,” Everett told News 3.

Everett says a lot of his boys come from low-income households, where every dollar counts…so The Ironmen Savannah program had to relocate.

I reached out to the West Broad YMCA, via-phone and e-mail, to try and find out why they’ve now decided to charge the mentoring program and this was the response I received from Joseph N. Bell, Jr., the Chairman of the West Broad YMCA Board of Directors:

The West Broad Street YMCA has existed in Savannah for more than 75 years to support the community in which it serves. It is our mission to put Christian principles into practices through programs that help healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Our primary goal is to provide Y programs and services to protect and enhance the lives of the children. We do provide rental space to non-West Broad Street YMCA groups whose purpose and objectives are generally compatible with ours and who do not seek to exploit the West Broad Street YMCA name or constituency. In addition, these groups must be willing to take responsibility for activities and who are willing to abide by the West Broad Street YMCA rules and regulations. To abide by these criteria, each non-West Broad Street YMCA group must complete the appropriate forms, provide proper documentation, and adhere to policies of the West Broad Street YMCA to protect our children, members and staff from undue jeopardy.”

When I followed up for clarification about what all of this means in terms of cutting ties with the mentoring program, I received no response.

While Everett partners with the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club and relocates to the Tompkins Center, free of charge, he’s concerned about the future of the kids in the neighborhood…and here’s why:

According to Youth.gov, young people who have mentors:

-Make healthier relationship and lifestyle choices

-Less likely to drop out school

-Less likely to begin using drugs and alcohol

“It’s just about making Savannah better. And part of making Savannah better is making sure these young men have a positive environment to grow up in, besides the streets,” said Everett.

Ferguson tells me he can see the change in himself and in the other young men.

“We showed them a way that you can not bully and you can have positive in your life, you can be something in life instead of going to jail or being dead,” said Ferguson.

It would have cost The Ironmen Savannah Mentoring group $350 per month, which comes out to about $4,200.00 per year, to stay at the West Broad YMCA.

Despite the decision to relocate, Everett says the YMCA is vital to Savannah’s West side area, so if there’s anything else he can do to reach out, he wants to help.