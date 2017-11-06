Official: Victims shot inside Texas church ranged in age from 18 months-77 years

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) – A Texas State official says victims fatally shot inside Texas church ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years. Authorities also say the Texas shooting suspect’s mother-in-law attended the church, and had received threatening texts from gunman.

They believe the man suspected of killing 26 people and injuring about 20 others at a Texas church shot himself following a car wreck. The Wilson County sheriff tells CBS News that police found Devin Patrick Kelley dead inside his vehicle Sunday shortly after the shootings in Sutherland Springs. The sheriff says Kelley was being pursued by two community members and gunfire was exchanged before Kelley’s vehicle crashed. The sheriff says investigators believe Kelley then shot himself.

The man identified to The Associated Press as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church served 12 months’ confinement after a 2012 court-martial. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says Devin Kelley later received a bad conduct discharge for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child. Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others wounded in Sunday’s shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.