Violent Crimes detectives investigate shooting on E. 56th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — SCMPD’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, Nov. 5, on E. 56th Street.
According to SCMPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 55th Street around 11:20 p.m. and found Terriona Scott, 19, with a non-life-threatening wound.
Scott was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Violent Crimes detectives have learned that Scott, who is pregnant, had been in a physical altercation with another woman outside a home on E. 56th Street.
While they were fighting, police say a man at the scene pulled a gun and fired a round into the floor of the porch. The bullet ricocheted, striking Scott.
