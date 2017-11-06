Violent Crimes detectives investigate shooting on E. 56th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — SCMPD’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, Nov. 5, on E. 56th Street.

According to SCMPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 55th Street around 11:20 p.m. and found Terriona Scott, 19, with a non-life-threatening wound.

Scott was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Violent Crimes detectives have learned that Scott, who is pregnant, had been in a physical altercation with another woman outside a home on E. 56th Street.

While they were fighting, police say a man at the scene pulled a gun and fired a round into the floor of the porch. The bullet ricocheted, striking Scott.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates on this investigation.

