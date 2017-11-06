‘Stylist of Extraordinary Measures’ honored in Savannah

Over the weekend, Erica Strong returned to the city where she got her start. She was honored Sunday with the ‘Stylist of Extraordinary Measures’ award during the Savannah Beauty Gala Awards ceremony.

Strong, who came to Savannah by way of Baltimore, is now a successful celebrity stylist, author, and world traveling motivational speaker.

Though she currently calls Atlanta home, she says she learned some of life’s biggest lessons in the Hostess City.

She sits down with us to talk about her new book, her career, and the transformation of her life.