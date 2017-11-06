Sources: Investigators have enough evidence to charge Michael Flynn, son

NBC News Published:
Michael Flynn
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Michael Flynn, then - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(NBC News) Special counsel Robert Mueller has enough evidence to charge former national security advisor Michael Flynn and his son as part of the Russia probe, multiple sources now tell NBC News.

Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee say they want to ask both the Flynns about their relationship with Russian officials.

Special counsel investigators will be interviewing witnesses this week to get more information about Flynn’s lobby work as well.

The special counsel wants to know if Flynn or his son laundered money or lied to federal agents about overseas contacts.

Flynn received $35,000 from Russian State Television in 2015 for a gala where he sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also being looked at is Flynn’s interaction with Turkish officials in the weeks following the inauguration.

“End of the day, what we owe the American people is the truth and, most importantly, how we make sure that we don’t have a foreign power and a foreign power like Russia intervene again in our elections,” said Senator Mark Warner.

