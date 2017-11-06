Prayer breakfast shines light on hunger, homelessness in Savannah

The holiday season will be here before you know it and for many that means giving to those who are having a tough time.

Savannah’s Union Mission is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Prayer Breakfast.

It’s an opportunity to shine a light on hunger and homelessness in our community.

Click the arrow in the video box to hear more from Union Mission Executive Director, Patricia Youngquist, and Rev. Billy Hester of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.

National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week 2017 is November 11 – 19.

More details:

3rd Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

Tuesday, November 14

7 AM

Eckburg Theater at Savannah Technical College

There is no cost to attend this event, but please RSVP here by November 10.