Municipal elections to be held in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Voters will head to the polls tomorrow for municipal elections across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Decisions will be made on everything from Sunday alcohol sales, tax referendums and councilmembers.

In addition, Port Wentworth, Rocky Ford, Statesboro, Thunderbolt, and Yemassee will elect their next mayors.

Shawn Elmore, Beth Goette and Anna Maria Thomas will face-off in Thunderbolt’s mayoral election. In Statesboro, three candidates are on the ballot: Jonathan McCollar, John Grotheer and Jan Moore. Rincon, Rocky Ford and Yemassee will also decide on a mayor.

But perhaps one of the most talked about decisions will be made in Port Wentworth. After more than a decade, Mayor Glenn ‘Pig’ Jones is stepping down from the position.

Tim Holbrook and Gary Norton are in the running to fill his role.

Take a look at the full list of Election Day contests below. As the votes come in, News 3 will keep you updated on-air and online here: wsav.com/elections.

CHATHAM COUNTY

Port Wentworth Mayor, City Council (At Large, District 1, District 3)

Thunderbolt Mayor, Town Council (Elect 3, Elect 6)

Tybee City Council

BEAUFORT COUNTY

Bluffton Town Council

APPLING COUNTY

Graham City Council

BRYAN COUNTY

SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

Tax Referendum: Freeport exemptions in Pembroke

BULLOCH COUNTY

ESPLOST: Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

Mayor of Statesboro

CANDLER

Metter City Council (District 2/Seat 4)

EFFINGHAM COUNTY

Rincon Mayor, City Council (Elect 3)

Guyton City Council (Post 3, 4)

HAMPTON COUNTY

Yemassee Mayor, Town Council (Elect 2)

LIBERTY COUNTY

Midway Mayor

Flemington City Council (Elect 6)

LONG COUNTY

SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

Board of Commissioners (District 5)

EVANS COUNTY

Claxton City Council (District 1, 2)

Hagan City Council (District 2)

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY

ESPLOST: Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

SCREVEN COUNTY

Tax Referendum: Freeport exemptions

Sylvania City Council (Elect 3)

Hiltonia City Council (Elect 3), Property Tax Referendum

Rocky Ford Mayor

TATTNALL COUNTY

SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

Cobbtown City Council

Collins City Council (Elect 5)

Reidsville City Council (Ward 1/Post 2, Ward 2/Post 1, Ward 2/Post 2), Sunday Alcohol Package Sales

TOOMBS COUNTY

Vidalia City Council (Ward 2)

Lyons Council (Ward 4), Sunday Package Alcohol Sales, Sunday ‘By Drink’ Sales

WAYNE COUNTY

SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax