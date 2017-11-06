Municipal elections to be held in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Voters will head to the polls tomorrow for municipal elections across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Decisions will be made on everything from Sunday alcohol sales, tax referendums and councilmembers.

In addition, Port Wentworth, Rocky Ford, Statesboro, Thunderbolt, and Yemassee will elect their next mayors.

Shawn Elmore, Beth Goette and Anna Maria Thomas will face-off in Thunderbolt’s mayoral election. In Statesboro, three candidates are on the ballot: Jonathan McCollar, John Grotheer and Jan Moore. Rincon, Rocky Ford and Yemassee will also decide on a mayor.

But perhaps one of the most talked about decisions will be made in Port Wentworth. After more than a decade, Mayor Glenn ‘Pig’ Jones is stepping down from the position.

Tim Holbrook and Gary Norton are in the running to fill his role.

Take a look at the full list of Election Day contests below. As the votes come in, News 3 will keep you updated on-air and online here: wsav.com/elections.

CHATHAM COUNTY

  • Port Wentworth Mayor, City Council (At Large, District 1, District 3)
  • Thunderbolt Mayor, Town Council (Elect 3, Elect 6)
  • Tybee City Council

BEAUFORT COUNTY

  • Bluffton Town Council

APPLING COUNTY

  • Graham City Council

BRYAN COUNTY

  • SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • Tax Referendum: Freeport exemptions in Pembroke

BULLOCH COUNTY

  • ESPLOST: Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • Mayor of Statesboro

CANDLER

  • Metter City Council (District 2/Seat 4)

EFFINGHAM COUNTY

  • Rincon Mayor, City Council (Elect 3)
  • Guyton City Council (Post 3, 4)

HAMPTON COUNTY

  • Yemassee Mayor, Town Council (Elect 2)

LIBERTY COUNTY

  • Midway Mayor
  • Flemington City Council (Elect 6)

LONG COUNTY

  • SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • Board of Commissioners (District 5)

EVANS COUNTY

  • Claxton City Council (District 1, 2)
  • Hagan City Council (District 2)

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY

  • ESPLOST: Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

SCREVEN COUNTY

  • Tax Referendum: Freeport exemptions
  • Sylvania City Council (Elect 3)
  • Hiltonia City Council (Elect 3), Property Tax Referendum
  • Rocky Ford Mayor

TATTNALL COUNTY

  • SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
  • Cobbtown City Council
  • Collins City Council (Elect 5)
  • Reidsville City Council (Ward 1/Post 2, Ward 2/Post 1, Ward 2/Post 2), Sunday Alcohol Package Sales

TOOMBS COUNTY

  • Vidalia City Council (Ward 2)
  • Lyons Council (Ward 4), Sunday Package Alcohol Sales, Sunday ‘By Drink’ Sales

WAYNE COUNTY

  • SPLOST: Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax

For individual voter information, visit your ‘My Voter Page’ here.

