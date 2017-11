METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Metter Police Chief Mack Seckinger was fired from his position on Friday afternoon.

Police Captain Robert Shore was sworn in later that day and will serve as interim chief.

Mayor Billy Trapnell would not comment on what led to the decision, but he says Seckinger has the opportunity to appeal the ruling.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates on this developing story.