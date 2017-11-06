Jimmy Fallon’s mom passes away; cancels shows for week

(NBC) — A spokesperson for Jimmy Fallon told NBC News in a statement that Gloria Fallon, Jimmy’s mom and biggest fan, died peacefully on Saturday.

“Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time,” the statement read.

An NBC spokesperson said in a statement released Sunday that “Tonight Show” tapings for this week have been cancelled. Repeat episodes will air in their place.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support,” the NBC spokesperson said.