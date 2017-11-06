Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Texas shooting victims

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – President Trump has issued a proclamation to fly U.S. flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Sutherland Springs, Texas shooting.

Now until November 9 at sunset, all U.S. flags will be lowered on all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and naval vessels.

“As we mourn the victims of this unprovoked act of violence, we pray for healing and comfort for all the family members and loved ones who are grieving,” the proclamation reads.

26 people were killed in Sunday’s shooting. Officials say the victims ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years.