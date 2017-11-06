Feed the Hungry kicks off annual Holiday Dinner Food Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Feed the Hungry kicked off its annual Holiday Dinner Food Drive, which will help feed an estimated 50,000 people this holiday season.

Representative and Reverend Carl Gilliard spoke today about the food drive and how it unites the community.

“This holiday season is not going to know any presence of black, white, Vietnamese or Hispanic,” says Gilliard. “No one will be exempt. So, it’s important that we do our best together.”

Since 2009, Feed the Hungry has served more than 789,000 meals in 15 cities. This year they are feeding families in several regional communities including Rincon, Beaufort, Pooler and more.

If you’re interested in donating food or time to this year’s Holiday Dinner Food Drive, call 912-436-7380 or visit their website here.