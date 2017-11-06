Family holds vigil 7 years after veteran gunned down at ATM

SAVANNAH, GA- A family held a candlelight vigil Monday evening in memory of their loved one killed seven years ago.

On November 6, 2010, 49-year-old Anthony “Kenny” Minor was shot during an attempted robbery while trying to withdraw money from an ATM. He was on his way to a birthday party when he was gunned down at the Bank of America on Waters Avenue. His killer was never found.

“We don’t want this just to be another case that’s pushed aside and forgotten about, so until we get some solution of what happened, we plan to keep coming here every year to seek answers and closure,” said Larry Smith, brother of the victim.

The family holds an annual vigil at the ATM where minor was killed. They also keep in touch with police, who told News 3 they are still seeking any information that can help them solve this case.

“He wasn’t targeted because he was Anthony Minor, he was targeted because he went to that ATM, and it was a crime of opportunity, and unfortunately, it was Mr. Minor that night,” said Lieutenant Barefield, Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department. “A lot of people feel like if they call us, they’re going to waste our time, and I assure you that is not the case at all.”

Although the years pass, Minor’s family told News 3 that they will never give up hope.

“The family, it’s not one day a year that we think about Anthony, it’s not just this day, we think about him all through the year. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about him,” said Stephanie Smith, sister-in-law of the victim.

If you have any information about Minor’s murder, call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.