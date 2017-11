SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Southside Fire and EMS are on the scene of a house fire on Lee Hall Drive in Georgetown.

The home was in flames around 2:30 p.m. but crews have since extinguished the fire.

A dog inside the house was killed by the fire, but we’re told no one else was home at the time.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.