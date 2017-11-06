Deputies investigate deadly nightclub shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – One person is dead and two others recovering from gunshots at a nightclub in a small South Carolina city.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly gunfire broke out early Sunday at Classic’s, a nightclub in Walterboro. Deputies found two gunshot victims, one of whom died after being taken to the hospital. Two others were taken to Colleton County Medical Center by personal vehicles.

Deputies say one of them was flown to The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.