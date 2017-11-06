Community holds vigil for 11-year-old who committed suicide; urge schools to address bullying

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — In the Lowcountry, a community remembers the life 6th grader Toni Rivers after she shot and killed herself a little over a week ago. Her family says the young girl ended her life due to bullying, and they want it to stop.

Hampton High School’s football field was lit by candles Sunday night to remember the 11-year-old.

Many are speaking up about the need to end bullying before any more children are lost.

Juanita Orr, Mrs. Columbia, said, “When you’re being bullied, it’s not just for that moment. You carry that thing on sometimes for life. We have to let our kids know it’s not okay to bully.

Zane Lewis of Bikers Against Bullying in Beaufort, said, “ The schools need to hear it. This has to stop.”

Toni Rivers’s family say they plan to meet with lawmakers this week to hold schools accountable for bullying.