Community gathers to remember 11-year-old who committed suicide, calls for an end to bullying

HAMPTON CO., Sc. (WSAV) – An 11-year-old girl gone too soon….The Lowcountry community stood on Hampton High School’s football field Sunday, lit by candles to remember the life of Toni Rivers, a 6th grader at Hampton Elementary School who shot and killed herself, her family says pushed by bullying.

“Bullying was able to turn a happy, energetic, charismatic, little girl… into a child who felt like they were so alone, their only way out was to just end it,” said Toni’s aunt, Maria Petersen.

Ashley Buckner’s son is a classmate of Toni’s who’s also been bullied. Buckner lead a walk as the sun set before the vigil. She says if it weren’t for a school counselor, she wouldn’t be here either –

“I also was a victim of bullying, that to where the point where I almost committed suicide. I took over 300,000 milligrams of Tylenol, 500 at one time, because I was just tired of it,” Buckner said.

She also brought in mrs. Columbia, Juanita Orr, to encourage action.

“A lot of people don’t understand that when you’re being bullied, its not just for that moment. You know, you carry that thing on sometimes for life,” Orr said, “We have to let our kids know it’s not okay to bully, it’s not okay.”

Nearly 50 of Beaufort’s Bikers Against Bullying road in with their message loud and clear.

“This has to stop. The schools need to hear it more than the community and the parents needs to hear it. This has to stop,” said Zane Lewis with the bikers.

“It has affected the whole community because so many children have been bullied in school,” said Debbi Copeland, Toni Rivers’ Grandmother.

Toni’s family says change starts now, as they plan to meet with law makers this week to hold schools accountable for bullying.

“If Toni knew just how many people loved her, I mean we all loved her…” said Copeland, “This is not the ending. This is the beginning.”

The Hampton County School District told News Three the suicide and bullying allegations are under investigation by the sheriff’s office and SLED.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with their movement to fight bullying.

They are also selling t-shirts and badges for Toni, to order contact Ernie Rice at 843-609-4534.