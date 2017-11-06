BREAKING: Michigan DPS Chief accepts Chatham Co. Police Chief position

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chief of Police position for the Chatham County Police Department has been filled.

Chief Jeff Hadley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety today announced that he accepted the position of chief. His last day with Kalamazoo’s Department of Public Safety will be November 22.

Chief Hadley has been with KDPS for nine years. Prior to his position there, he served 15 years with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

He was also in the running for a chief position in Florida.

