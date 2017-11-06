After Texas church shooting, SC churches say faith means not living in fear

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – For many people, Sunday is a time to gather with friends and family in a place of worship.

“When that space is invaded with tragedy it’s something that, really, I believe as Christians, it tests our faith,” said Scott Hunter, assistant pastor at Spoken Word Outreach Ministries in Seabrook.

That tragedy is a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas that took 26 lives and injured 20 others Sunday.

“It’s almost like another week another event, another week another mass killing,” said Reverend Roy Tripp with St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Port Royal.

“We’re called people of faith for a reason. I don’t believe in fear,” said Hunter, “I think that this kind of thing will cause fear to come and fear’s the exact opposite of faith.”

Perhaps, the biggest challenge churches now face is scriptural.

“The church is typically called to be an open door for all people and we seek to be that and to live that message… being a community that embraces all,” said Pastor Jack Bomar with the United Church in Beaufort, “Yet in wisdom, we must be aware of what’s happening and who’s coming in.”

Bomar says his doors are open, but so are his eyes.

“It was right after the shooting at mother Emmanuel we had conversations with homeland security,” he said, “We were suggested if you see individuals coming in the door of the church if they’re wearing overcoats, if they’re looking suspicious, if they’re carrying bags, you have a right to ask.”

The Lowcountry Community Church even hired a Bluffton police officer to attend every service.

“As leaders we have to do that we have to be aware of who’s coming in the door, unfortunately,” Bomar said.

Some say it’s a call for leaders across the board.

“It’s an epidemic of gun violence,” Tripp said, “It shouldn’t matter whether it’s a church or a movie theater or it’s a grade school…. The question is, what is it going to take before we do something to stop the senseless killing?”

Tripp says elected officials need to start seriously talking about gun legislation, while these pastors say they will continue to try and help those with such hate in their heart.