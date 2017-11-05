DEVELOPING: Several people shot during morning service at Texas church

NBC — (WSAV)

A gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday morning, killing several people and injuring at least 15, sources told NBC News.

A senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News at least 15 people were injured in the shooting and several people were killed.

A spokesperson for the Wilson County sheriff’s office described the shooting as an “active shooter” incident.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News that the town’s sheriff told him a single gunman walked into First Baptist Church in the town and began shooting.

Law enforcement agents from the FBI and the ATF were heading to the scene Sunday, officials told NBC.

Sutherland Springs is about 20 miles southeast of San Antonio.