Senator Rand Paul Assaulted in Kentucky home

By Published:

CNN — (WSAV)

GOP Sen. Rand Paul was assaulted in his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers responded to a call to the senator’s residence at 3:21 p.m. Friday. Police arrested a man named Rene Albert Boucher, who they allege “intentionally assaulted” Paul, causing him “minor injury.”

Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault. As of Saturday afternoon, he was being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Police were not immediately clear on why Boucher allegedly assaulted Paul. The investigation is still ongoing, police spokesman Jeremy Hodges told CNN.

Kelsey Cooper, Paul’s Kentucky communications director, said in a statement: “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

