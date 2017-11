HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Hinesville Police Traffic Accident Investigator Richard Boucher. a woman attempting to cross West Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Boucher said the woman was in a crosswalk in front of Oglethorpe Square when she was struck by a Chevy Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe immediately turned around and stopped to wait for authorities to arrive on scene.

The accident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.