Metro officer dragged by car near race barricade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police report an officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle that tried to drive past the barricade at 49th Street and Cedar.

The officer has non-nonthreatening injuries. The driver was located

