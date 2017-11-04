Daylight Saving Time ends; Change your clocks and your smoke alarms

Savannah, GA – According to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), two-thirds of home fire deaths result from fires in homes without a working smoke alarm. IAFF Local 574 firefighters remind you to not only change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time but the check your smoke alarms, too.

“Saving your life can be as simple as checking your smoke alarms,” says Bob Milie, President of Local 574. Special smoke alarms are even available for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The NFPA reports that working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Research has also demonstrated that photoelectric smoke alarms are more effective at warning people of smoke from smoldering fires. Ionization smoke alarms are quicker to inform about flaming fires. With earlier warning, people have more time to escape a burning structure and call to 9-1-1.

Your local fire fighters recommend installing a “combination” (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside of every bedroom and on each floor of your home.

“You should also install carbon monoxide alarms in your home and check them once a month,” says Milie. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless poisonous gas that causes death. Carbon monoxide alarms are designed to alarm before potentially life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide are released.

More than 2,300 people die each year in home fires. Having a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm that works 24 hours a day greatly increases your chance of survival if your home catches on fire.