Beaufort deputies report attempted sexual assault near Bluestone Apts. in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately midnight on Nov. 3, deputies responded to Bluestone Apartments, 4921 Bluffton Parkway, in Bluffton to a report of a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a woman in an apartment screaming for help.

Deputies learned that the woman had been walking her dog when she was approached by an African American male subject, who began punching her in the face. The unknown male subject then pushed her to the ground and began to rip off her clothes, while stating his intention to sexually assault her.

At that point, the woman’s dog became aggressive toward the male subject and he ran off in an unknown direction.

The woman said she was emotionally distraught. She sustained physical injuries during the assault.

She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for treatment. The woman has since been released from the hospital.

The only description of the unknown male subject available at this time is that he was wearing a black or dark hooded sweatshirt and gloves. Height, weight and other identifying features will be released as soon as that information is available.

The attempted sexual assault is believed to have occurred in the area of the access road behind Bluestone Apartments.

Anyone that may have seen something in the area of Bluestone Apartments at around midnight on Nov. 3 is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or Sergeant Seth Reynells 843-255-3709.

Those wishing to remain anonymous and to be considered for reward can provide their information to CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.

The Sheriff’s Office asks residents of Bluestone Apartments and nearby areas on Bluffton Parkway to be especially vigilant while investigators attempt to identify this dangerous subject. If you are outside walking at night, please remember to remain in well-lit areas and have a friend walk with you (safety in numbers). And as always, report suspicious activity immediately to Emergency Dispatch 911.