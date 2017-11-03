SC Highway Patrol seeks vehicle involved in fatal crash on Highway 17

JASPER CO., S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is attempting to locate a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Thursday.

According to SCHP, the vehicle’s color is believed to be red, but the make and model are unknown. The driver of the vehicle is being sought for questioning in reference to the collision on Highway 17 (Speedway Blvd.) just north of the Talmadge Bridge.

The vehicle was passing a Commercial Motor Vehicle and a Chevrolet Equinox around 11:05 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The passing vehicle is not believed to have made contact between any of the vehicles involved. SCHP says the driver may have witnessed the actions that caused the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle of interest is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 800-768-1506 (in SC only).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).