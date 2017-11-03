Rincon officer, woman charged for alleged cruelty to children, battery

Springfield Ga. — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office say they have been asked by the Rincon Police Department to investigate a domestic dispute involving one of their officers.

According to a report, on Nov. 2, hust after 4:30 a.m., the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Karima Circle in Rincon. Deputies made contact with the complainant and gathered enough evidence to determine a domestic dispute had occurred.

Both parties were transported to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning.

After the initial investigation, April Bonaccorsi, 33, was charged with: Felony cruelty to children in the 1st degree, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and simple battery (family violence act).

The officer involved, Dakota Fields, 38, was charged with cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and simple battery (family violence act).

Both Bonaccoris and Fields were booked into the Effingham County Jail and are awaiting a bond hearing.