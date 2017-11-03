Rincon officer, woman charged for alleged cruelty to children, battery

By Published:
April Bonaccorsi and Dakota Fields

Springfield Ga. — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office say they have been asked by the Rincon Police Department to investigate a domestic dispute involving one of their officers.
According to a report, on Nov. 2, hust after 4:30 a.m., the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 100 block of Karima Circle in Rincon. Deputies made contact with the complainant and gathered enough evidence to determine a domestic dispute had occurred.

Both parties were transported to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning.

After the initial investigation, April Bonaccorsi, 33, was charged with: Felony cruelty to children in the 1st degree, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and simple battery (family violence act).

The officer involved, Dakota Fields, 38, was charged with cruelty to children in the 3rd degree and simple battery (family violence act).

Both Bonaccoris and Fields were booked into the Effingham County Jail and are awaiting a bond hearing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s