‘Red, Write and Thank You Christmas Contest’ for military families

Cinnamon Bear Stores in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are holding a writing contest for military children and their families to win a trip for four to New York City.

The ‘Red, Write and Thank You Christmas Contest’ is open to children ages 6 to 12 who have a family member who will be deployed during the holiday season.

Participants are asked to submit an 80-word essay on one of the following topics: “I’m proud of my parent, grandparent, sibling because…”; “I would like to win this NY Christmas Trip because…”; “Christmas in the USA is special to me because…”.

All entries must be handwritten and may be turned in to any of the Cinnamon Bear stores in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Amelia Island, Fla. Entries may also be mailed to the Cinnamon Bear Stores corporate office at 101 Kahn Industrial Court, Suite E, Savannah, Ga. 31405. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 13.

The contest winner will enjoy a two-day, one-night trip to New York City, $500 spending money and tickets to The Lion King musical. The winner and family must be available to fly from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Click here for contest rules and to download an entry form.