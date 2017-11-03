Police looking for Walgreens armed robbery suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Metro’s Robbery detectives are seeking information on the identities of two suspects in the armed robbery of Walgreens, 11509 Abercorn St., on Oct. 25.

Two unidentified black males armed with handguns entered Walgreens about 7:50 a.m. and demanded cash and other belongings from the business and two customers. They were last seen fleeing on foot from the location.

They were wearing dark clothing and head coverings and were possibly teenagers.

Only one of the suspects is pictured in the photo submitted by police.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.